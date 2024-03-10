ECLAC Caribbean Encourages Regional Leaders to Use Resources for Progress on Gender Equality for Women and Girls. | SMN NEWS

The international community has committed to making every effort to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, yet we remain disturbingly behind when it comes to meeting the targets for the achievement of gender equality and empowering all women and girls. The SDG indicators measuring progress on this goal signal that, globally, we are only on track to reach 15.4 per cent of the targets set for gender equality. Even more worrisome is the fact that 61.5 per cent of the gender equality targets are far or very far off track.

In the Caribbean, the situation is very similar to the global outlook. Women in the Caribbean face several challenges disproportionately when compared to men. The 2018 Report, Turning Promises Into Action: Gender Equality in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, states that significant challenges lie ahead for women in Latin America and the Caribbean to experience gender equality. It reported that 21 per cent of women and girls aged 15 to 49 had experienced physical and/or sexual violence by an intimate partner in the previous 12 months.

Director of ECLAC Caribbean Diane Quarless says, “Women’s economic and development empowerment must become a national priority for all Caribbean governments. We must continue to work on and use national statistics disaggregated by gender. Women in the region still suffer high rates of intimate partner violence. In five countries around the region, 46 per cent of our women have faced some form of abuse committed by their partners.”

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44807-eclac-caribbean-encourages-regional-leaders-to-use-resources-for-progress-on-gender-equality-for-women-and-girls.html