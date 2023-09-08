ECYS Minister on the International Day of Literacy. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— International Literacy Day is observed annually on September 8 to remind the public of the importance of literacy. The theme for this year is 'Promoting literacy for a world in transition: Building the foundation for sustainable and peaceful societies'. According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), this year’s commemoration is an opportunity to emphasize the important role that literacy and numeracy play in building more peaceful, just and sustainable societies.

