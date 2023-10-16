Eight Women Participate in Pilot Sewing Program. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On Wednesday, October 11, at the Gaston Boasman Community Help Desk for the Elderly & Disabled and Women Desk, the Department of Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs Section Women Desk in collaboration with Leighloe commenced a basic sewing pilot project with 8 women. Given the benefits sewing offers to the individual and by extension the community CDFHA/ Women’s Desk decided to make an investment in sewing machines and this project so that this project can eventually be extended to the community after the evaluation phase. In the pilot phase, the sewing classes come at no cost to the participants, as the pilot caters to unemployed women registered on Dutch Sint Maarten between the ages of 18-65.

