Electoral Reform Townhall slated for September 26. | SMN NEWS

PHLIPSBURG:— The Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs Silveria Jacobs, is pleased to announce an upcoming Electoral Reform Townhall on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, from 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm. This significant event will be a platform for engaging discussions and insights into the voting and electoral reform processes, inviting the public to actively participate in shaping the future of democracy in Sint Maarten.

The town hall will be held at the Government Administration Building and is open to all residents who are passionate about enhancing our electoral system for a stronger, more representative democracy. Moderated by Maki Brooks of SMDF, the event will feature guest speakers like Mr. Richard Gibson Sr. LL.M, Ms. Nathalie Tackling LL.M, and Drs. Linda Richardson and Mr. Julio Romney. There will be a 45-minute Question and Answer session allowing attendees to engage directly with the speakers. Following the town hall, there will be a networking and informal discussion session, providing attendees with the opportunity to connect and exchange ideas.

Prime Minister Jacobs emphasizes the importance of active citizen participation in the electoral reform process. She stated, “Our democracy thrives when we engage in open and inclusive conversations about how it functions. This town hall is an excellent opportunity for us to collectively shape the future of our voting laws and electoral system.”

The Electoral Reform Townhall aims to facilitate informed and constructive dialogue, fostering a sense of shared responsibility for the future of our democracy. Prime Minister Jacobs encourages all residents to attend this event, share their insights, and contribute to the ongoing democratic evolution of Sint Maarten.

For further information and to RSVP, please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

document.getElementById(‘cloaka4e1cd370b72890a2f4418a170db6061’).innerHTML = ”;

var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;

var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;

var addya4e1cd370b72890a2f4418a170db6061 = ‘PMCabinet’ + ‘@’;

addya4e1cd370b72890a2f4418a170db6061 = addya4e1cd370b72890a2f4418a170db6061 + ‘SintMaartenGov’ + ‘.’ + ‘org’;

var addy_texta4e1cd370b72890a2f4418a170db6061 = ‘PMCabinet’ + ‘@’ + ‘SintMaartenGov’ + ‘.’ + ‘org’;document.getElementById(‘cloaka4e1cd370b72890a2f4418a170db6061’).innerHTML += ‘‘+addy_texta4e1cd370b72890a2f4418a170db6061+”;

.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43895-electoral-reform-townhall-slated-for-september-26.html