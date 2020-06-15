Eleven cars burnt in a fire at garage in Sucker Garden. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— On Sunday morning June 14th, 2020 the Central dispatch directed the police and the fire department Lu-Lu garage in Sucker Garden after receiving several calls that the was an escalating fire in progress.

At the location, the patrol noticed that several of the vehicles stored at the garage were engulfed in flames. The fire department who was already on the scene was busy battling to extinguish the burning vehicles. Clouds of black smoke were seen above Sucker-Garden. After a hefty struggle, at the location, the firemen on the scene were able to subdue the flames. After assessing

