Elimination Against Violence Women and Girls. | SMN NEWS

November 25th marks the beginning of the 16 days of activism for the Elimination of Violence Against Women & Girls under the United Nations theme: “UNiTE! Invest to Prevent Violence Against Women and Girls # No Excuse”. According to the UN Violence against women & girls remains one of the most prevalent and pervasive human rights violations in the world. Globally, an estimated 736 million women — almost one in three — have been subjected to physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence, non-partner sexual violence, or both, at least once in their life. This scourge has intensified in different settings, including the workplace and online spaces, and has been exacerbated by post-pandemic effects, conflicts, and climate change. The solution lies in robust responses, including investment in prevention. However, alarmingly, data on how much nations are committing to counteract violence against women and girls remains glaringly sparse. For instance, just 5% of government aid is focused on tackling violence against women and girls, and less than 0.2% is directed to its prevention. We need more investment in women’s organizations, better legislation, prosecution of perpetrators, more services for survivors, and training for law enforcement officials.

During the recently concluded No Mas No More Kingdom Conference on Domestic Violence and Child Abuse held from Oct. 30 – Nov 02 on Sexual Violence on the island of Curacao, delegates representing Go’s & Ngo’s through of the Kingdom (Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, Saba, Sint Eustatius & Sint Maarten) demonstrated the UN’s theme in Uniting and investing in to prevent violence against women & girls. On Tuesday October 31st a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Governments of the Kingdom committing to enhance and support the work aimed at reducing the incidence of Violence Against Women and Girls. Part of this MOU consist a financial commitment. The Government of Sint Maarten through the Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labour signed on to that MOU committing Sint Maarten’s investment to prevent violence against women & girls. The Ministry’s commitment continues through the Department of Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs/ Women’s Desk recognizing the importance of prevention of All forms of Violence Against Women and Girls and as such remains committed to working to invest in interventions, projects, programme, support and collaborations, advocacy, awareness raising, empowerment and policy development that will make the difference in our community.

Investing to prevent violence does not only remain with the financial aspects of things which is not to negate the importance of finances. However, we must recognize that there needs to be a uniting and investment in stakeholder collaboration in particular as it relates to pooling limited resources to working together to bring about the desired change. An investment in Social institutions, such as; schools, religious organizations, social clubs, cultural groups and the like in recognizing the importance of their role in believing in the value of Women & girls, teaching and spreading a message to boys, men, women & girls to respect love and do no harm to women & girls. During these 16 days, let us reflect and prioritize self-improvement. Let us strive to become the epitome of excellence and serve as the ideal figure that our children and young people require. During these 16 days, let us reflect and prioritize self-improvement. Let us strive to become the epitome of excellence and serve as the ideal figure that our children and young people require. Let’s all make the pledge to do what we can to UNiTE! Invest to reduce violence against women & girls.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44320-elimination-against-violence-women-and-girls.html