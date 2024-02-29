Ellis Drive, Middle Region Temporary One Lane Road Closure Announcement. | SMN NEWS

Middle Region:— The Concrete Hard Surfacing Side Roads Project is progressing with initiation of yet another road. The Ministry would like to announce a one-lane road closure at Ellis Drive, Middle Region. The road resurfacing is scheduled to start on Monday March 4th, 2024, from 7 AM to 4 PM lasting a duration of four (4) weeks.

One lane will be accessible to residents and commuters, once that lane is completed and reopened the ensuing lane will begin road works.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44753-ellis-drive-middle-region-temporary-one-lane-road-closure-announcement.html