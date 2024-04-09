Encouraging statistics. | SMN NEWS

Looking at encouraging stabilizing statistics is like looking through the oven's glass window when baking a soufflé. It may be holding, but with a little breeze, it will still puff and fall apart.

Be careful about using or interpreting encouraging statistics for forecasting. If times are tough, statistics don’t help; a savior might. The 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season is predicted to be one of the most active on record. “C’est la vie, say the old folks, it goes to show one never can tell,” according to an old popular song.

