End of 12.5% Deduction in Employment Terms for Civil Servants and Equivalents. | SMN NEWS

Willemstad:— The negotiations within the Central Organized Civil Servants’ Consultation (CGOA) reached an important milestone on October 17. With the signing of a new agreement, the controversial 12.5% reduction in employment terms, which had been in effect since 2020, has officially ended.

The signing of the agreement means that Article 9 of the National Ordinance on the Reduction of Employment Terms 2020 (P.B. 2020, no. 158) will be formally repealed. This paves the way for the reinstatement of various financial benefits for civil servants and equivalent employees. This includes the reinstatement of salary step increases, the 3% lump sum, and the indexation of salaries retroactively starting January 1, 2024.

After the ceremony, the parties involved expressed their appreciation for the effort and collaboration that led to this agreement. The agreement is seen as an important step in improving the employment conditions for civil servants and equivalent employees and provides a solid foundation for further constructive reforms in the future.

The end of the 12.5% reduction marks the conclusion of a period of austerity for civil servants and equivalents, who have seen their employment terms eroded in recent years as part of government measures to manage the financial consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parties emphasized that the reinstatement of benefits not only provides financial relief for those affected but also contributes to the restoration of trust in the public sector. It is expected that this agreement will serve as an important stimulus for further positive reforms within the civil service in Curaçao.

