Endorsement/Support of Political Party List. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— For the upcoming parliamentary elections to be held on January 11th, 2024, all political parties that submitted a candidate list to the chairman of the central voting bureau on November 22nd, 2023, which did not obtain a seat in the previously held parliamentary elections, must be supported by 134 eligible voters. This conforms with Article 23 electoral ordinance.

