Engine leak causes more loadshedding. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: — NV GEBE regrets to inform the community of a critical situation that requires immediate attention. Due to an unforeseen fuel leak on one of our engines, we must take that engine offline for urgent repairs. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐢𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟓 𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬. During this time, several areas will experience service disruptions. Some areas may be affected longer than usual due to the complexity of the fuel leak.

