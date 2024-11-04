Enhanced Operations by KPSM Integral Team Over the Past Week. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Over the past week, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) Integral Team has intensified its efforts to uphold public safety within and around Philipsburg, seeing the upcoming busy tourist season. With seven cruise ships in port, the team undertook additional measures to ensure the well-being of both residents and visitors.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46355-enhanced-operations-by-kpsm-integral-team-over-the-past-week.html