ENNIA’s generous donation enhances safety for WYCCF District Nursing. | SMN NEWS⁹

PHILIPSBURG:— The White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) is thrilled to extend its heartfelt appreciation to ENNIA for its generous donation of USD 5,000. This contribution is earmarked for the District Nursing program, with a specific focus on enhancing the safety of our dedicated nursing staff while they provide essential care services in sometimes hard-to-reach locations. District Nursing plays a vital role in our community by delivering critical healthcare services directly to clients' homes, ensuring they receive the care they need in the comfort of their surroundings. This often involves navigating through less accessible areas, making safety a paramount concern for our nursing professionals. ENNIA's generous donation has allowed us to procure a range of safety and utility products that will significantly improve our District Nursing team's working conditions and security.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43904-ennia-s-generous-donation-enhances-safety-for-wyccf-district-nursing.html