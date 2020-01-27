Entrepreneurs, Business owners/managers and the public Invited to a Townhall Meeting about the Cruise Industry & Opportunities. | SMN News

POINTE BLANCHE:— Port St. Maarten in collaboration with the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA), will be organizing a Townhall meeting for Tuesday, February 4 from 6.00 pm to 7.30 pm at the Homeporting Terminal in Point Blanche at the Dr. A.C. Wathey Cruise & Cargo Facilities.

Entrepreneurs, business owners, managers, and the public are invited to attend the town hall meeting. To register, use the following link which will take you to the Port St. Maarten Web Portal: http://201.220.14.28/sxm/MainMenu.aspx?SpecialEvent=1

Cruise sector experts will be present to share their views about the industry as well as

