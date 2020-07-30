EOC deactivated Thursday afternoon. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— On Thursday afternoon after 4.00 pm, the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) was deactivated by the Prime Minister and Chair of the EOC Silveria Jacobs.

On Tuesday, the EOC was activated due to the presence of a weather system known as Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine which could have developed into a tropical storm prior to reaching the Lesser Antilles.

The weather system passed to the south of the country on Tuesday night into Wednesday and through the early hours of Thursday morning.

The system was later upgraded to Tropical Storm Isaias

