EOC Meets to Debrief on the Passing of Tropical Storm Ernesto. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG(DCOMM):— The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) met at the Government Administration Building on Wednesday to debrief on the national response to the passing of Tropical Storm Ernesto, the fifth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

The meeting was chaired by the honorable Prime Minister, Dr. Luc Mercelina.

Each Emergency Support Function (ESF), which makes up the essential core of the country’s national disaster system, was presented for the meeting gave a presentation.

Fire Chief/Disaster Coordinator Clive Richardson said that the passing of Tropical Storm Ernesto tested all areas and levels of emergency response.

Richardson said the passing of the storm allowed the individual ESFs to fine-tune their emergency response mechanisms in preparation for the next system.

The 10 ESFs are: ESF-1 NV GEBE (Water & Energy), ESF-2 Bureau Telecommunication and Post (BTP), ESF-3 Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (Public Works, Transport & Logistics), ESF-4 Fire Department, ESF-5 Police, ESF-6 Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour, ESF-7 Department of Social Development (Evacuation, Shelters, Relief & Mass Care), ESF-8 Department of Communication, ESF-9 Governmental Affairs, and ESF-10 Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Telecommunication and Transport (Airport, Port & Hotels).

The Office of Disaster Management (ODM) which falls under the Fire Department (Ministry of General Affairs) headed by Fire Chief/Disaster Coordinator Clive Richardson, is appealing to all residents and businesses to remain vigilant and to maintain a state of readiness as the nation is now in the peak period of the hurricane season.

The remaining storm names for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season are Francine, Gordon, Helene, Isaac, Joyce, Kirk, Leslie, Milton, Nadine, Oscar, Patty, Rafael, Sara, Tony, Valerie, and William.

The community is urged to learn more about hurricane hazards and how to prepare for a storm/hurricane strike by visiting the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart.”

Listen to the Government Radio station – SXMGOV 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane. You can also follow weather related news and information as well as national addresses by the Prime Minister, chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by going to @SXMGOV Facebook Page.

For official weather-related information, check out the website of the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/

Remember, it only takes one hurricane to make it a bad season. Be prepared!

