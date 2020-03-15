EOC UPDATE: Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs on Travel Restrictions to St. Maarten (March 15th, 2020). | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— T

The travel restrictions announced in Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs’s second National Address on March 14th, 2020 are hereby further clarified.

On March 17th, only incoming visitors from the USA, Canada, Europe, UK and Ireland are restricted to enter the country of St. Maarten. This does not apply to St. Maarten/St. Martin residents, as well as residents and nationals of the surrounding islands whom utilize Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) as a transit point. Travelers from around the Caribbean region are not restricted unless they have travelled to the listed areas in the past 21 days. The current travel restrictions apply

