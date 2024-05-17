EPIC invites public to Perpetual Plastics Workspace Launch. | SMN NEWS

EPIC (Environmental Protection in the Caribbean) Foundation will be launching their long-awaited ‘plastic recycling social workspace’: Perpetual Plastics – on ‘International Plastic Free Day,’ Saturday, May 25th, 2024, and is thereby inviting the public to come to take a look at what their latest endeavor entails.

The workspace is located on Union Road in Cole Bay, next to Burger King, and will be open from 10 am to 4 pm. The team will allow the public to see how plastics types 2 and 5 can be sorted, washed, shredded, melted & molded into new reusable useful items.

Providing a new opportunity for the public and organizations/businesses to reduce their carbon footprint and help keep the island cleaner and greener. EPIC and its Perpetual Plastics team are excited to have everyone take a look and find out how they can get involved.

For more information, please visit/follow/contact:

Website: https://epicislands.org/where-we-work/projects/perpetual-plastics/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/epicislands

Instagram: https://instagram.com/perpetualplasticsxm

Email: perpetualplastics@epicislands.org

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45188-epic-invites-public-to-perpetual-plastics-workspace-launch.html