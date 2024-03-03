EPIC restarts internationally recognized Green Key certification and Blue Flag award on Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

MAHO:— Environmental Protection in the Caribbean (EPIC) Foundation is proud to announce its reinstatement as the National Operator for both the Green Key and Blue Flag programs for Sint Maarten, effective March 2024. Having previously held this role from 2008 to 2017, EPIC looks forward to once again collaborating with the tourism industry to improve sustainable practices and to ensure that Sint Maarten’s natural beauty and environmental health are retained. The renewed partnership with the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), which operates the programs internationally, reaffirms the local commitment to fostering environmental responsibility within the tourism industry.

