EPIC Welcome Program Manager. | SMN NEWS

MAHO:— Mr. Delroy de Lain has joined the foundation Environmental Protection in the Caribbean (EPIC) Sint Maarten under contract as Program Manager, where he will coordinate a variety of research, education, and conservation projects.

Mr. de Lain recently obtained his master’s degree (M.Sc.) in Global Business & Sustainability from the Rotterdam School of Management following an undergraduate degree in Global Project and Change Management with a minor in Business Administration. He has a career background in research, sales, and marketing. With Dutch Caribbean heritage, Mr. De Lain is pleased to be working on Sint Maarten and contributing to environmental conservation in the region. He noted, “I am beyond excited to embark on this journey with EPIC, and to further drive sustainable change in a region where it is of utmost importance, at a crucial time.”

Ms. Margot Mesnard will continue to work remotely with the organization as a Project Support Officer, applying her grant writing skills to build on existing projects as well as establish new initiatives.

Board Member and Program Director Natalia Collier noted, “We are really happy to welcome Delroy to the EPIC team and, with his support, look forward to increasing our impact through various projects, including eco-labels, plastic repurposing, biological research, advocacy, and environmental awareness.

Those interested in environmental education programs, particularly schools, are encouraged to contact the foundation to schedule a presentation or field trip. In addition, EPIC welcomes support and volunteers for its education, research, and conservation projects.

EPIC would like to thank ‘Het Cultuurfonds’ (Netherlands), Prins Bernhard Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied, and J’adore SXM for their recent donations, supporting conservation and education projects through increased staffing capacity. The Foundation looks to a promising future under the continued guidance of this team of professionals, building on the legacy of previous leadership.

