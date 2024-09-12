Every day is DOG DAY with Nestle Purina and Prime Distributors. | SMN NEWS

Cole Bay:— On Friday, September 27th, Nestle Purina, on behalf of Prime Distributors, will be hosting its 4th Annual International Dog Day and Adoption Drive at the Cocky Turtle on Simpson Bay Beach from 5:00 p.m. to 7: 30 p.m.

On St. Maarten, there are far too many homeless dogs who are often neglected and ill-treated. It is our responsibility as a community to help these amazing creatures; after all, they are “man’s best friend.”

“Last year I attended dog day as an animal-lover and this year I am super lucky to host this wonderful initiative with my Prime Distributors and Nestle Purina Marketing Team. Animal organizations, vets, foundations, and regular everyday people who help provide pets with loving homes, food, shelter, and healthcare must be celebrated for their community service and selfless efforts,” stated Nestle Purina Brand Manager Sharine Duncan.

Bring your furry friend(s) with you to Cocky Turtle and give your pets an opportunity to experience a custom-made obstacle course, toys and homemade doggy treats. There will be cotton candy, snow cones, popcorn, and face painting available for the kids, and most importantly, all the evening’s proceeds will be donated to SXM Paws, Animal Defenders, and the Animal Welfare Foundation to keep up their hard work and dedication. We offer deep gratitude to Mrs. Jamie-Leigh Brooks for donating the Cocky Turtle space, and we also especially acknowledge Ms. Graziella Zimmerman, Nestle Business Development Manager, for developing this concept and making it a special event for the last 3 years.

We encourage everyone and their families to come out on Friday, September 27th, 2024, at the Cocky Turtle from 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. and participate in this one- of- a kind, fun-filled event! Celebrate the current furry member of your family or invite a new furry member into your life; you never know, it may change your whole life!

