Excitement Builds for the Upcoming Reading Festival in Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Stichting Biblionef Netherlands, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education of Sint Maarten, the Library of Sint Maarten, the Help Our Children Foundation, and the University of St. Martin, is thrilled to announce the upcoming Reading Festival. This dynamic two-day event, set to take place on October 18 and 19, aims to ignite a love for reading among our students, their parents, and teachers.

The Reading Festival will be hosted at the University of Sint Maarten and will feature a variety of engaging activities designed to foster a lifelong love of reading. These activities include storytelling sessions, interactive games, workshops for parents and students, face painting, a skating rink, and visits from renowned local authors.

“We are excited to bring this festival to Sint Maarten and to inspire a new generation of readers,” said Bethzy Gianella Chiang, Director at Biblionef Netherlands. “With over 2,600 books to be donated and a wide range of fun, educational activities, we hope to create a memorable experience that will encourage children to develop a love for reading.”

The first day of the festival will welcome All group 3 students will with there teacher. Children aged 6 to 8, along with their teachers, for a morning of reading activities and interactive games. Somegroups 1, 2, & 4 students will be engaged with fun-filled activities with their teachers and volunteers at their schools. The second day will be open to the general public, with activities running from 10:00 am.

This festival represents a significant opportunity to positively impact the lives of children by capturing their imagination and fostering a love for reading. Additionally, all activities developed for the event will be documented in a handbook and provided to schools, libraries, and other organizations to ensure the sustainability of reading promotion activities.

For more information and to register for the Reading Festival, please visit https://readingfestivals.com/.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46234-excitement-builds-for-the-upcoming-reading-festival-in-sint-maarten.html