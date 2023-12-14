EXCLUSIVE: Armed Robber and Accused Child Molester Released due to lack of Prison Space. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Public Prosecutors Office took the decision to release an armed robber who robbed a jewelry store on Front Street two weeks ago and a man who was arrested last Sunday accused of molesting two 14-year-old girls.

SMN News was reliably informed that the Pointe Blanche Prison ran out of space and as such the Prosecutor’s Office is left with no other choice but to release suspects that are in pretrial detention for dangerous crimes.

These early releases come since the Minister of Justice opted to place the Philipsburg Holding Cells under the Police and not the Prison Management. Since the change suspects must be moved from the Police Holding Cells ten days after their arrest and taken to Pointe Blanche Pris

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44444-exclusive-armed-robber-and-accused-child-molester-released-due-to-lack-of-prison-space.html