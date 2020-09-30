EXCLUSIVE: Civil Servant Arrested in Seabass Investigation, ex-wife Questioned. (UPDATED) | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— A well-known Civil Servant identified as Julian Lake currently working in the cabinet of the Minister of TEATT was arrested today Tuesday, September 29th, 2020, while his ex-wife also a senior civil servant was also questioned.

SMN News learned that the arrest has to do with the seabass investigation, that involves the ICT department of government. According to information provided to SMN News the civil servant once worked in the ICT department.

On November 19th, 2019, the National Detectives searched 5 locations, two businesses, and three homes.

A press release from the Prosecutors office states that the

