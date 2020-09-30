EXCLUSIVE: COM selected three new 3 faces to replace GEBE management board. | SMN News

~ Robert Jan James chosen CEO for NV GEBE.~

PHILIPSBURG:— The Council of Ministers selected three new candidates to replace the management board of N.V GEBE. Those selected are Robert Jan James for the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Randel Hato as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Jimmy Timmer as the Chief Operations Officer (COO).

SMN News learned that the Supervisory Board of Directors submitted their advice with two candidates for each position. The advice which was recently signed off was handled by the Council of Ministers on Tuesday also got the approval of the Corporate Governance

