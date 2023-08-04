EXCLUSIVE: Family accused cops of Police Brutality. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The family of Michael Hernand Flanders of South Reward has filed an official complaint with the Internal Affairs of KPSM accusing four police officers of police brutality.

While the KPSM Internal Affairs have been officially informed by the victim and his family, KPSM Internal Affairs is yet to take an official statement from the victim.

According to relatives of the victim that spoke with SMN News, they state that Flanders was on Tuesday evening having drinks with his workers and colleagues, at some point upon his return home he hit a neighbor's vehicle and did not call for police assistance, instead he informed the owner of the vehicle that he would take care of the matter the following morning, however, the neighbor called police.

The relative explained that four police officers showed up at Flanders's residence and they beat him leaving several marks of violence.

Police claimed that Flanders was arrested for a hit and run and he was arrested and placed in a police holding cell from about 3 am Wednesday until later in the day when he was released from police custody.

The relatives of Flanders said when he was released from police custody Michael Hernand Flanders was unable to walk due to the injuries and blows he received from the police officers. They explained that the police had to call the ambulance department to take their badly injured relative to the St. Maarten Medical Center.

The relatives said that even though their relative have suffered a severe beating from the arresting officers, the police continued to harass him since they now claim they want the keys to the bus the victim was driving when he was involved in the accident.

