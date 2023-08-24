EXCLUSIVE: GEBE Management suspends two staff of the IT Department. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Management of NV GEBE has suspended two staff members who worked in the IT Department. The suspension comes one and a half years after the company‘s computer system was hacked with what was reported as the Black Byte attack. The hack has left the company in major chaos since the company lost all its data that was not recovered.

