EXCLUSIVE: GEBE Supervisory Board already submits names of candidates to fill management positions at NV GEBE. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: — The members of the Supervisory Board of Directors, namely Denicio Boasman, Dennis Richardson, and Anthony Brooks, Submitted the names of the three candidates who were selected for the management board positions that have been available for more than two years.

The Supervisory Board of NV GEBE advertised the positions and installed a selection committee to screen the candidates who applied.

SMN News learned from well-placed sources that the recommended candidates’ names were submitted after the board was pressured to finalize the process, which has been ongoing for some time now.

Those selected are as follows:

• Troy Washington is the Chief Executive Officer; Current Temporary Manager at NV GEBE.

• Wilco Sienen as the Chief Financial Officer, Sienen is a Dutch national currently working in Australia at Gippsland Water.

• Devon Dembrook, the Chief Operations Officer, served as the Temporary Manager of NV GEBE in February 2021.

On Saturday, August 10th, 2024, Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina announced that he would appoint three temporary managers at NV GEBE this week, which would be against Article 7 sub-section 4 of NV GEBE’s Articles of Incorporation.

