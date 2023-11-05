EXCLUSIVE: Grand Master of Ecumenical Knights ordered the withdrawal of Olivier Arrindell’s appointment. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Lieutenant Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of the Ecumenical Knights of Malta has ordered the Chancellor of Foreign Affairs Charles Markeaton Mundy to withdraw the appointment of Ambassador at Large granted to Olivier Arrindell with immediate effect as soon as he became aware of the controversy between Arrindell and the Government of St. Maarten.

An email was sent to Oliver Arrindell on Sunday morning informing him of the decisions taken by the Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of the Ecumenical Knights of Malta.

Arrindell was informed that since he was appointed nothing has happened in the Dominican Republic or the Caricom countries.

The withdrawal of the appointment takes immediate effect.

The OSJ had no knowledge of this until now and apologized to the Prime Minister for the misuse of the appointment.

SMN News also contacted Mundy for a statement on the appointment of Oliver Arrindell as an Ambassador at Large, Mundy said Arrindell was recommended by well-respected persons in the Dominican Republic in the year 2020. However, since his appointment, he has not accomplished his mission.

