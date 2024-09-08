EXCLUSIVE: Head of Voting Bureau Nathalie Tackling to be the next Justice Minister. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: — Nathalie Tackling, head of the Voting Bureau, has accepted the offer granted by the board of the Soualiga Action Movement (SAM) to be the next Minister of Justice.

SAM leader Franklin Meyers confirmed to SMN News on Sunday that Tackling has accepted the offer his political party presented to her. Meyers made the announcement to the SAM board and the candidates who postulated themselves on the SAM slate for the August 19th snap elections.

Background information on Nathalie Tackling is taken from her LinkedIn profile below.

Nathalie Tackling is a St. Maarten native with an extensive background in corporate and legislative law and is well-versed in Dutch, European, and US law. She obtained an LL.M. in Trade & Corporate Law from the University of Maastricht (Netherlands) and an LL.M. in Intellectual Property Law from the George Washington University School of Law (Washington, DC). Her coursework and final thesis focused on biotechnology patents and how to fit human genes and DNA into the existing framework of intellectual property.

