EXCLUSIVE: I Can Foundation closed as it loses subsidy, efforts are being made to establish new children’s home. | SMN News

~Organizers are planning to honor Cassandra Gibbs legacy.~

PHILIPSBURG:— The I Can Foundation that was established by Cassandra “Debby” Gibbs will close its doors at the Dutch Quarter location as of December 31st, 2019, this was confirmed by Cynthia Filemon of SJIB. Filemon said that the St. Maarten Development Fund had to cut the subsidy for the I Can Foundation for the year 2020 but provisions were made to allocate funding for a structured children’s home since one is needed.

The department is currently busy with internal discussions and other stakeholders that are willing to take on the

To read more: http://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/33586-exclusive-i-can-foundation-closed-as-it-loses-subsidy-efforts-are-being-made-to-establish-new-children-s-home.html