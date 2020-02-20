EXCLUSIVE: Inspector of Police Keturah Brown appointed Secretary General of Justice. | SMN News

PHILIPSBURG:— Inspector Keturah Brown a well-known police officer on St. Maarten was appointed Secretary-General of Justice by outgoing Minister of Justice Egbert Jurendy Doran. Brown assumed her new position today February 20th, 2020 as Russell Ursula vacates the position.

The appointment to the position was done on February 19th. The letter of appointment can be found here.

