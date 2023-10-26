EXCLUSIVE: Lyndon Lewis resigns from UPP Political Party. | SMN NEWS

~ says he was being strung along and not being respected.~

PHILIPSBURG:— Member of the United Peoples Party Lyndon Lewis resigned from the United Peoples Party on Thursday, October 26th, 2023. Lewis in his letter said that he believes that he is being strung along by the UPP party since he is yet to receive his number on the list of candidates that will be contesting the 2024 Parliamentary Elections.

Lewis said in an invited comment that he has been asking the party leader and board members for his number since he will be a candidate. “They did tell me not to run and that I will be appointed Minister but I am not accepting that.”

He said newcomers received their numbers but he did not get his.

Lewis further explained that he is currently off the island and said he also received an email from the Minister of TEATT who informed him by email that he is no longer a staff of the TEATT cabinet.

