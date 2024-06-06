EXCLUSIVE: TELEM CEO Kendal Dupersoy will soon be jobless. | SMN NEWS

~Contract will not be renewed come January 2025~

PHILIPSBURG: — The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TELEM Group of Companies, Kendall Dupersoy, will soon have to go job hunting as the Supervisory Board of TELEM has informed him that his contract will not be renewed come January 2025. Dupersoy has been heading the TELEM Group of Companies for the past eight years.

The other members of the management team of TELEM are:

• Randell Hato

• Ghatim Kabbara

The Supervisory Board of Directors of TELEM has five members they are:

• Robert Budike

• Ms. Dagmar Daal

• Mrs. Janelle Presentacion

• Mr. Damien Schmidt

• Mr. Earl Wyatt

The chairlady of the board, Dagmar Daal, does not reside in St. Maarten and left the island over two years ago. Yet, former Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs opted to reinstate her as the chairlady of the board while sending Jimmy Challenger packing when his four-term ended. Questions are now being asked: how can a demissionary cabinet lay off a member of top management of a Government-owned company?

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/45348-exclusive-telem-ceo-kendal-dupersoy-will-soon-be-jobless.html