EXCLUSIVE: UPP candidate Melisa Molanus resigned from the party. (UPDATED) | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: — A third candidate who was supposed to be on the United Peoples Party (UPP) slate has resigned. SMN News learned that Melisa Molanus who announced earlier this year that she was running on the UPP slate has resigned from the party, however, in the resignation letter Molanus did not give any particular reason for her resignation. She further indicated that her decision was personal.

