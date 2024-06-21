EXCLUSIVE: WINAIR encountering issues with adding additional flights to Curacao in the wake of JetAir Bankruptcy. | SMN NEWS

SIMPSON BAY:—- SMN News has been reliably informed that the management of WINAIR has been encountering severe issues with Curacao Civil Aviation, which is trying to restrict St Maarten national airline from adding extra flights to Curacao.

SMN News learned that WINAIR submitted the required documents to add four extra flights to Curacao as of July 2nd, 2024. The source said that Curacao’s Civil Aviation has decided to place a two-week time restriction on WINAIR even though JetAir filed bankruptcy, leaving a number of passengers stranded.

The request to add the four extra flights is expected to fly on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

It is not yet known if the government of St. Maarten has been informed and if they intend to intervene regarding the current issues WINAIR is facing with Curacao.

