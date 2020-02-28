EXPANDED TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS | SMN News

JAMAICA:— The Ministry of Health and Wellness wishes to advise that based on the risk assessment and the World Health Organization Situation Report 37 on the COVID-19, dated February 26, 2020, additional countries will be incorporated into the travel restrictions.

This is having regard to the fact that the majority of cases in those countries have been due to in-country transmission.

The countries to be added for travel restrictions are as follows:

Italy (322 cases, 11 deaths);

South Korea/Republic of Korea (1,261 cases, 12 deaths);

Singapore (91 cases, no deaths); and

Iran (95 cases; 15 deaths).

