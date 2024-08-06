Experience Saba Snorkel and Dive Month: Specials, Activities and more. | SMN NEWS

The Saba Tourist Bureau is thrilled to announce the commencement of Saba Snorkel and Dive Month throughout August. These month-long activities include exciting specials on accommodations, dive and snorkel activities, arts and crafts workshops, and much more, inviting the community, visitors, and neighboring island residents to discover Saba's unspoiled beauty.

From August 1st to 31st, residents and visitors can indulge in exclusive offers, including discounts on accommodations and thrilling underwater adventures courtesy of Sea Saba. Activities range from Diving, Snorkeling, and Sunset Cruises that will be catered by local restaurants to the "TGIF Dive into the Weekend" event on August 9th at Tropics Café. One of the highlights of the month is the special blue cocktail drink featuring Unspoiled Queen Liquors, available from August 6th to 11th, 2024.

For those seeking creative outlets, arts and crafts workshops will be ongoing at The Studio, with a special dive and snorkel edition hosted at Juliana’s Hotel. Renowned artists Mary Thielman and Susan Tenholt will lead additional workshops at Liam’s Cuisine and Cove Bay.

Other activities include "Karaoke Saturdays" at Saba Snack Gourmet and a special edition "Local Flavors" at The Hideaway on August 17th. In the planning is also a Cove Bay Ocean Vibes party on Aug 31st. Families are encouraged to mark their calendars for the Ocean Club Family Fun Day at Fort Bay on September 1st.

For more information on events and bookings, please visit www.sabatourism.com/events/ or follow @SabaTouristBureau on social media. Stay tune for more activities and updates!

We thank all our partners for their collaboration in making Saba the ultimate destination this summer.

