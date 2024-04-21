Explosion at Pointe Blanche Apartment Complex: Update from KPSM. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) responded to reports of an explosion at a gray apartment complex in the Pointe Blanche area on Friday afternoon, April 19th, 2024, around 5:00 PM. Upon receiving multiple calls regarding the incident, several patrols, ambulances, and the Fire Department were swiftly dispatched to the scene.

