Fabio Doralice’s Craft & Farmers Market Pilot Project Gains Momentum, Showing Promise. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Fabio Doralice, is excited to announce the relative success of the pilot project for the Craft & Farmers Market. The market, held under the banner of Le Sommet Foundation, aimed to gauge community interest and support for local farmers and artisans. The results have been promising, and we are thrilled to continue the project with some notable enhancements.

Throughout the pilot period, the Craft & Farmers Market garnered net positive feedback from both vendors and patrons. We witnessed an increased interest in vendor registration, a strong indicator of progress and acceptance from our local community. As a result of this encouraging feedback, we have decided to extend the pilot program for an additional month.

The success of the pilot project has propelled us to take further initiatives to support our local farmers, crafters, and livestock practitioners. President of Le Sommet Foundation Fabio Doralice is actively working behind the scenes to liaise with stakeholders and secure partnerships to extend the program for a full year. We are also negotiating with various organizations to provide technical support and training seminars for our vendors.

For farmers, this means we will offer comprehensive agricultural training, covering soil health, crop management techniques, pest and disease management, and sustainable farming practices. Crafters can look forward to skill development and creativity enhancement, with access to essential tools and materials, design and marketing guidance, and an emphasis on eco-friendly crafting practices.

Moreover, participants will receive limited supplies and equipment, such as fertilizer, soil, compost, seeds and seedlings, animal feeds and supplies, water containers, and planter boxes, to further support their endeavors.

Beyond the market, Fabio Doralice envisions a sustainable and thriving agricultural sector, actively contributing to the community's welfare. The goal is to build a stronger, more resilient agricultural community, supported and empowered through collaboration and innovative programs.

To celebrate this progress and showcase our local farmers and artisans, we invite everyone to join us at the Craft & Farmers Market this Saturday at the Wifold Building, Phillipsburg. Come and savour the richness of St. Maarten's Flavors, experience the creativity of our talented artisans, and enjoy live entertainment that adds to the joyful atmosphere of our community gathering.

At Le Sommet Foundation, we are dedicated to elevating lives within our community through professional excellence, meaningful social connections, and nurturing cultural diversity. Together, we reach new summits of growth, making a profound impact on the fabric of society.

For more information about Le Sommet Foundation and the Craft & Farmers Market, please visit our Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/lesommetsxm or contact us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

or call 1721-5268232.

