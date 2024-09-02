Family history project brings Haitian artist Frederick Calmes to St. Eustatius. | SMN NEWS

Frederick Calmes, a young Haitian painter, sculptor, and digital artist residing in the Netherlands, has been an “Artist in Residence” on St. Eustatius for the past four weeks. The St. Eustatius Afrikan Burial Ground Alliance (in short, “the Alliance”) invited Calmes to create several digital artworks for the family heritage project "Remember Statia: Tracing Our Origins," which received funding from the Mondriaan Foundation. Calmes’ work focuses on storytelling and spirituality, and that is precisely the core topic of what the family heritage project entails.

