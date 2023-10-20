Ferry Bakx still honoured in the Garden of Reflection. | SMN NEWS

During the next ceremony in the Garden of Reflection, which will take place in June, Ferry Bakx's name will be added. Former colleague Ferry Bakx died in 2016 while working as a police officer for the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) on Bonaire. He was shot dead when he arrived at the scene of a home invasion robbery.

There is a memorial for Ferry in front of the police station on Bonaire. Yet it was a long-cherished wish of relatives and colleagues to also add his name to the Garden of Reflection in Warnsveld. This official monument was established in 2006 as a commemoration and tribute to police officers of the National Police who died in the performance of their duties. In other words: In the line of duty.

Recently, the Chief of Police of the National Police, Henk van Essen, has been looking into this case. He believes that there are 'special circumstances' and therefore made an official request to the foundation’s board to have Ferry added to the Garden of Reflection. The foundation's board – which decides on this – has honored the request. She did this on the basis of the so-called “hardship clause” in the articles of association, intended to make an exception.

On behalf of the entire force, the Chief of Police of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force, Alwyn Braaf, expresses satisfaction with this, 'since the wishes of the surviving relatives became known to us, we as a Force have fully supported this wish. Extensive discussions have also been held with the Chief of Police of the National Police, Henk van Essen, to contribute to the official application. We, as members of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force, are very happy with this result.'

