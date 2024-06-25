Final Reminder: Submit Your 2023 Final Profit Tax Return, Form, and Payment by July 2nd. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Tax Inspectorate kindly reminds all domestic and foreign taxpayers that the deadline to file their 2023 Final Profit Tax Return and Form at the Tax Office (Vineyard Building) and submit payment (if applicable, based on the return) is Tuesday, July 2, 2024. Payments can be made via bank transfer (NAF W.I.B. 324800-03 | USD W.I.B. 324800-05) or in cash to the Receivers' Office cashiers on Pond Island.

