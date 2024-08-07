Finance Minister does not appreciate the tone of Central Bank Letter. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: —Minister of Finance Marika Gumbs said in reaction to the letter she received from the Central Bank regarding the Outline Agreement that will benefit Ennia that she disagrees with the tone of the letter. Gumbs said that the letter was highly circulated on social media, and it was through WhatsApp she received that letter that gave her a warning regarding the unapproved Outline Agreement that is yet to be approved by the Parliament of St. Maarten.

Gumbs said the former Minister of Finance signed off on the agreement in haste before leaving office and did not seek the approval of the parliament of St. Maarten prior to signing off. She explained that she would not be pressured or forced to do anything that would not benefit St. Maarten and its people. Gumbs stated that her only concerns are the 3084 policyholders from St. Maarten, who will be affected.

Asked if she has a solution to replace the current agreement that the former Minister signed off, Gumbs said that she is waiting for the Parliament of St. Maarten to tell her what to do and how to move forward. She mentioned that she is ready to return to parliament to provide the answers to the questions that were asked. Still, the chair of parliament postponed the meeting for security reasons. “I am ready to return to parliament and will do so when called.”

The Ministers made clear that she is not sleeping on the case, and that she is busy holding talks with other entities that she did not reveal.

