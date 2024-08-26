Finance Minister Marinka Gumbs asks CBCS to Correct Controversial Billboard at Salt Pickers roundabout. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Minister of Finance Marinka Gumbs has requested that the president of the Central Bank of Curacao and St. Maarten (CBCS), Richard Doornbosch, amend the controversial billboard promoting the new Caribbean Guilder, which is strategically placed at the Salt Pickers roundabout, to reflect a more accurate map of the island.

“It has been brought to my attention that the Central Bank of Curacao and St. Maarten (CBCS) has a billboard placed strategically at the Salt Pickers Roundabout at the entrance of the road leading to the University of St. Martin and the Government Administration Building,” Minister Marinka Gumbs stated in her letter dated Monday, August 26, 2024, to Doornbosch.

“Said billboard,” she continued, “is apparently part of the media promotional blitz for the new Caribbean Guilder. However, the billboard shows a map of St. Martin in which the northern half of the island has been deliberately erased. This has caused quite some outcry on our island, especially on social media platforms.”

Noting that similar images that appeared on social media platforms have been digitally corrected to show the full map of the island while highlighting the southern half that falls under the jurisdiction of the CBCS, the Minister added: “The question being asked is why has CBCS not done the same with the billboard?”

“I would like to think that this may have been an oversight on your part,” Minister Gumbs further stated in her letter, adding: “However, whatever the reason may be, it would be most appreciated if, at least, out of respect for local sensitivity, you cause the billboard under reference to be amended without delay in order to show the map of St. Martin accurately and in full. The island is not just a geographical unit, and it is also historically and culturally a nation of one people who see their destiny intertwined.”

“I am sure you will agree with me that symbols and representation matter. That is why any attempt to slice off one part of the island from the other, intentionally or not, is usually met with resistance. It would be most unfortunate if this situation is allowed to fester and consequently detract from the message of the new Caribbean Guilder,” Minister Marinka Gumbs concluded.

