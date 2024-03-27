Fire department calls on community to be safe this Easter holiday weekend. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Fire Department is asking the community to be safe this Easter holiday weekend, which kicks off on Thursday, March 28, and ends on Monday, April 1.

Many people will be heading to the beach for camping and various water sports activities, having fun with family and friends. Safety should always be a concern.

Keep a watchful eye on all young children who cannot swim and ensure that their flotation devices are in proper working condition. Tragic water events can happen quickly.

Pay attention to senior family members who are swimming. The beach can be fun and an enjoyable experience, so it’s up to you to stay safe.

Watch out for strong water currents. Stay in shallow water.

Exercise safe cooking practices to prevent kitchen fires and burn injuries. While barbecuing at the beach, pay keen attention to the fact that young children are not nearby.

After a successful BBQ, remember to clean up all utensils and garbage from your family's or friend's Easter holiday beach experience and properly dispose of them in a garbage bin. Once the coals have been completely extinguished, remove them so the beach environment is returned to its original state.

Keep matches and lighters out of the reach of children this Easter holiday weekend.

During this holiday weekend, drive sober! Don’t drink and drive because drunk driving can result in severe injury or, even worse, death.

If you're hosting an Easter holiday gathering, make sure everyone has a sober ride home. Don’t let someone get behind the wheel if that person has been drinking. Have a designated driver.

Don’t speed up this holiday weekend. Always wear your seat belt. It’s your best defense against impaired drivers. Be responsible, and drive safely.

The Fire Department wishes all a safe and happy Easter holiday weekend.

The Fire Department falls under the Ministry of General Affairs.

In the event of a fire emergency, call 919.

