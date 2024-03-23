Fire Dept. Advisory: Part of Sucker Garden Road Closed to Motorized Traffic. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Fire Department on Saturday evening closed part of the Sucker Garden Road in connection with the bush fire on Middle Region Hill.

According to Fire Officer on Duty William York, part of the Sucker Garden Road from the intersection to the Arch Road leading up to Gas King has been closed to motorized traffic until further notice in connection with fire fighting equipment (hoses) that has been set up in the area to fight the fire should that become necessary overnight.

Residents living downwind from the fire in various districts with respiratory ailments/pre-existing medical conditions such as asthma, difficulty breathing, or heart disease are reminded to close windows and doors from the smoke until the air quality improves.

The Fire Department will monitor the situation very closely during the night.

The primary objective remains to protect homes and businesses in the affected area.

The fire personnel are in a ‘wait and see’ mode, ready to respond to any eventuality.

Listen to the Government Radio station SXMGOV—107.9FM—for official information, news, and weather. You can also follow weather-related news and information by going to the @SXMGOV Facebook Page.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/44887-fire-dept-advisory-part-of-sucker-garden-road-closed-to-motorized-traffic.html