Fire Dept. Advisory: Residents Downwind from Middle Region Hill Bush Fire Advised to Close Windows & Doors. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Fire Department is closely monitoring a bushfire on Middle Region Hill.

According to Fire Officer on Duty William York, residents downwind from the fire who have respiratory ailments or pre-existing medical conditions such as asthma, difficulty breathing, or heart disease are advised to close windows and doors from the smoke until the air quality improves.

The Fire Department will continue to monitor the situation very closely. The department responded with three fire trucks and 12 fire officers who are currently on scene.

The primary objective is to protect homes and businesses in the affected area. The fire personnel are in a ‘wait and see’ mode, ready to respond to any eventuality.

Listen to the Government Radio station SXMGOV—107.9FM—for official information, news, and weather. You can also follow weather-related news and information by going to the @SXMGOV Facebook Page.

