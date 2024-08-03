Fire destroys family residence in Dutch Quarter. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On the afternoon of Friday, August 2nd, 2024, at approximately 16:30, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) responded to a house fire in the Dutch Quarter. Despite the firefighters’ prompt arrival and commendable efforts, the residence was destroyed, leaving a family of six without shelter or personal belongings.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined. The fire Department and the Forensic Department of KPSM will conduct an official investigation to ascertain its origins.

In response to this incident, Victim Support Services have been notified. They will provide the necessary assistance to the affected family to help them cope with the trauma and stress resulting from the fire. An assessment will determine the best means of support for the family during this difficult time.

The Dutch Quarter Community Council, along with their Community Police Officer (CPO), is also exploring all possible avenues to provide additional assistance to the family.

Fortunately, no injuries or rescues were required during this incident.

KPSM Press Release

