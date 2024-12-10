Fire safety is important this holiday season. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— Disaster Coordinator and Fire Commander Clive Richardson said that fire safety is important during the holiday season as families come together to celebrate.

There are a number of simple precautionary measures that households can put in place to prevent home fires in order to avoid injury to persons or damage to homes while members of the family and friends remain safe enjoying the holiday season.

Typical holiday season fires result from the Christmas trees, candles, and unattended cooking.

Take the following precautionary measures into consideration:

• Test your smoke alarms if you have one in your home.

• Choose decorations that are flame resistant or flame retardant.

• Place Christmas trees at least 3 ft. from any heat source.

• Water live Christmas trees on a regular basis (trees should have fresh green needles) and dispose of them safely within four weeks of setting them up.

• Keep lit candles away from decorations and other things that can burn.

• Use lights that have the label of an independent testing laboratory. Some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use, but not both.

• Replace any string lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections.

• Connect no more than three strands of mini light sets and a maximum of 50 bulbs for screw-in bulbs.

• Use clips, not nails, to hang lights so the cords do not get damaged.

• Blow out lit candles when leaving the room or going to bed.

• Turn off all string lights before leaving home or going to bed.

Do not burn Christmas tree branches or wrapping paper.

• Keep children and pets away from lit candles.

• Stay in the kitchen while cooking on the stovetop.

The Fire Department management and staff wish everyone a happy, safe, and fire-free holiday season.

In the event of an emergency, call 919.

